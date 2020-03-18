Market Overview

Sprague Resources LP Reports Full Year 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
March 18, 2020 6:00am   Comments
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP ("Sprague") (NYSE:SRLP) filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 5, 2020.

A hard copy may be obtained free of charge by contacting Investor Relations at: 1-800-225-1560 or investorrelations@spragueenergy.com or downloaded from Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com under "Investor Relations / SEC Filings".

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com


