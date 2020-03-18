Marc Rodriguez Hired as Senior Vice President for RealManage Austin

Austin, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the hiring of Marc Rodriguez, LCAM, CMCA®, AMS, as Senior Vice President. Marc will lead the RealManage Austin market operations.

Marc began his career in Community Association Management as the Condominium Conversion Manager for a premier developer in the South Florida market. Marc was responsible for overseeing the conversion of twelve properties from their initial acquisition phase through the full association/developer turnover.



In 2006, Marc founded his own property management company, where he served as President and CEO. Through the years, Marc developed the company's strategic growth goals, along with guiding the management infrastructure, support systems, operations, and business development efforts. Marc expanded the company throughout the South Florida market, and the company was acquired in 2012 by a national firm.



Marc is passionate about Community Management and remains very informed on the ever-changing laws that impact Condominium and Homeowners Associations. As an experienced manager, Marc intimately knows the challenges that community residents, Board Members, and Community Manager's face day-to-day, and he most enjoys working alongside community leaders to help guide their communities to success. Marc has also been involved in the legislative process as it affects Condominium and Homeowner Associations.



Marc has had the distinct honor of being nationally recognized by the Cambridge 'Who's Who Among Executives and Professionals and has held leadership positions within business associations. Those business associations included serving on the board of directors for the Community Association Institute South East Florida Chapter as well as the Board of Directors of the Builder's Association of South Florida. In 2010, Marc was nominated as a "Mover and Shaker" among young business professionals. Marc is an alumnus of the inaugural class of an industry-specific Leadership Development Program, where he also worked to coach and mentor Community Managers for further career development. Lastly, Marc has had many educational articles featured across many industry publications and has also been a regular guest on the Condo Craze & HOA's Radio Show.



Marc is a native of Miami, Florida, where he attended Miami Dade College, Florida International University, and, most recently, the University of Phoenix.

Marc and his wife, Tere, have two children, Emma and Nathan, and they enjoy spending their time off boating, going to the park, and exploring the Smokey Mountains.

Rolando Coronado, Division President, states, "We are fortunate to have someone of Marc's caliber joining the RealManage family. He will be overseeing our Austin operations in Texas and confident he will hit the ground running because of his many years of experience and success in the HOA industry."

RealManage is an HOA management company that for over 30 years has helped community associations thrive. RealManage manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.

