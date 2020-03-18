Kuros Strengthens Orthobiologics Patent Portfolio

Grant of US patent covering the use of PTH containing matrices for spinal fusion

Grant of US patent covering osteoinductive materials made by certain methods

Further strengthens Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced that its subsidiary, Kuros Biosurgery AG, has been granted the US patent, US 10'589'001, entitled ‘Pharmaceutical formulation for use in spinal fusion'. This patent covers the use of parathyroid hormone (PTH) containing matrices for spinal fusion.

The granting of this patent strengthens Kuros proprietary position on the use of PTH containing matrices in spinal fusion, the primary indication of Kuros' Fibrin-PTH development program.

Kuros's intellectual property portfolio in orthobiologics, its primary area of activity, has also been further strengthened by its Dutch subsidiary, Kuros Biosciences BV, recently being granted the US patent, US 10'561'683, entitled "Method for producing an osteoinductive calcium phosphate and products thus obtained" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This patent covers certain osteoinductive materials produced by Kuros's proprietary production processes and further expands the patent portfolio relating to Kuros's MagnetOs product line. The granting of this patent follows the granting, in the second half of last year, of other patents related to the MagnetOs product family, specifically, Japanese patent 6'559'665, and Australian patent 2016229595.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "The granting of these patents both strengthens our position as a leader in this field and our ability to exploit that leadership for the benefit of our shareholders, our customers and their patients."

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG

Michael Grau

Chief Financial Officer

Tel +41 44 733 47 47

michael.grau@kurosbio.com Media & Investors

Hans Herklots

LifeSci Advisors

+41 79 598 7149

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com



About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

About Fibrin-PTH

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) is an investigational drug/biologic combination product candidate. Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has been evaluated in animals for use in lumbar interbody fusion. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years' clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. For more information, see: www.magnetosbonegraft.com

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.