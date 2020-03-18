SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Newell Brands, Inc. - NWL

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Newell Brands, Inc. ("Newell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NWL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Newell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 2, 2020, Newell disclosed that "[o]n January 31, 2020, the Company received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC') primarily relating to its sales practices and certain accounting matters during the period from January 1, 2016 to the date of the subpoena." Newell specified that "[t]he subpoena followed various informal document requests from the SEC staff, including several requests primarily related to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets."

On this news, Newell's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 5.96%, to close at $15.47 per share on March 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com