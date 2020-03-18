SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fifth Third Bancorp - FITB

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fifth Thrid Bancorp ("Fifith Third" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FITB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Fifth Third and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 9, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, N.A. in federal court, "alleg[ing] that for several years Fifth Third, without consumers' knowledge or consent: opened deposit and credit-card accounts in consumers' names; transferred funds from consumers' existing accounts to new, improperly opened accounts; enrolled consumers in unauthorized online-banking services; and activated unauthorized lines of credit on consumers' accounts. The [CFPB] alleges that Fifth Third violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act's prohibition against unfair and abusive acts or practices as well as the Truth in Lending Act and the Truth in Savings Act and their implementing regulations." On this news, Fifth Third's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

