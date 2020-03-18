NKMax America to Present at the Upcoming NIH-AACR Cancer, Autoimmunity, and Immunology Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Paul Song, Vice Chairman and Chief Medical Officer of NKMax America, has been selected to present at the upcoming NIH-AACR Cancer, Autoimmunity, and Immunology Conference on March 23-24, 2020.



The conference has been changed to a virtual conference by its organizers.

Presentation Title: Use of SNK-01 (Autologous Non-Genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Increased Cytotoxicity) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Solid Tumors to Improve Tumor Response and Decrease Checkpoint Inhibitor Related Toxicity.

Dr. Song will discuss the significant role that natural killer cells play in improving overall tumor response to checkpoint inhibitors for both PD-L1 positive and PD-L1 negative tumors. He will also discuss their potential to reduce checkpoint inhibitor-related toxicity. Dr. Song will highlight NKMax America's proprietary natural killer cell expansion/activation technology and discuss NKMax's clinical experience with combination immune checkpoint-based therapy.

NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across its autologous, allogenic, and CAR-NK products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK-01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with Keytruda in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

