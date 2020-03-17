Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019:



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $43.8 million, compared to $39.7 million in the prior year period, up 10.3%



Net loss of $3.9 million or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.3 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the prior year period



Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period



Adjusted net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.4 million or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year period

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $150.4 million, compared to $155.7 million in 2018, a change of (3.4)%



Net loss of $26.8 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $8.0 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in 2018



Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.2) million, compared to $(5.2) million in 2018



Adjusted net loss of $20.0 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $14.3 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, in 2018

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Healthcare revenues in the fourth quarter were $14.3 million, up from $9.9 million in the prior year period. Recovery revenues in the fourth quarter were $25.2 million, consistent with revenues of $25.2 million in the prior year period. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services in the fourth quarter were $4.3 million, down from $4.6 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.9 million, or $(0.07) per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net loss of $5.3 million or $(0.10) per share on a fully diluted basis in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $6.5 million as compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million or $0.07 per share on a fully diluted basis. This compares to adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted share in the prior year period.

Full Year 2019 Results

Revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2019 were $150.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million compared to revenues of $155.7 million in 2018, which included $28.4 million related to the net impact of the termination of the Company's 2009 CMS Region A contract during 2018. Healthcare revenues decreased $11.2 million in 2019 to $43.3 million from $54.5 million in the prior year. For the full year 2019, we reported recovery revenue of $89.6 million, an increase of 7.0% vs. 2018. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services were $17.5 million, consistent with revenues in the prior year.

Net loss for the full year was $26.8 million, or $(0.50) per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net loss of $8.0 million or $(0.15) per share on a fully diluted basis in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $(3.2) million as compared to $(5.2) million in 2018. Adjusted net loss for 2019 was $20.0 million, or $(0.37) per fully diluted share. This compares to adjusted net loss of $14.3 million or $(0.27) per fully diluted share in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $5.0 million.

Business Commentary and 2020 Outlook

"We are taking all precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees as the situation around COVID-19 is evolving on a daily basis, and the impact on our business remains fluid. We are encouraging the adoption of good hygiene practices at all of our facilities, and we will continue to take precautionary and preventive measures deemed appropriate. Most importantly, we have extensive business continuity plans that are re-tested annually for a variety of scenarios including one such as this.

Hard work and dedication drove our strong operating results in the fourth quarter. Our ability to turn negative EBITDA in the third quarter into positive EBITDA just one quarter later was due to continued operational improvements. The improvements in the fourth quarter were not due to any large, positive one-time events, rather, these results are due to the hard work that we do every day."

"We are excited for 2020 and beyond as our larger contracts are now actively moving into the positive EBTIDA phase that we believe will strengthen and drive our business in the mid to longer term. Additionally, we are reiterating our full year 2020 revenue guidance of $170 to $180 million, a projected increase of 16.5% at the midpoint and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $12 and $15 million. We are excited to continue pushing forward on our positive trajectory into 2020, and we plan on continuing to strategically invest in expansion across all markets," concluded Lisa Im, CEO of Performant.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement our consolidated financial statements, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. These measures are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) and accordingly reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to net income determined in accordance with US GAAP are included in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results" table at the end of this press release. We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income in this press release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and analysts in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under US GAAP. In particular, many of the adjustments to our US GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items, specifically interest, tax and depreciation and amortization expenses, equity-based compensation expense and certain other non-operating expenses, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

Terms used in this Press Release

Student Loan Placement Volume refers to the dollar volume of defaulted student loans first placed with us during the specified period by public and private clients for recovery. Placement Volume allows us to measure and track trends in the amount of inventory our clients in the student lending market are placing with us during any period. The revenue associated with the recovery of a portion of these loans may be recognized in subsequent accounting periods, which assists management in estimating future revenues and in allocating resources necessary to address current Placement Volumes.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the call may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.performantcorp.com. The conference call is also available by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international).

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13699739. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through March 24, 2020.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for revenues, net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, that the Company may not have sufficient cash flows from operations or the availability of funds under its credit agreement to fund ongoing operations and other liquidity needs, that the Company's indebtedness could adversely affect its business and financial condition and could reduce the funds available for other purposes and the failure to comply with covenants contained in its credit agreement could result in an event of default that could adversely affect its results of operations, that the Company faces a long period to implement a new contract which may result in the incurrence of expenses before the receipt of revenues from new client relationships, the high level of revenue concentration among the Company's largest customers and any termination in the Company's relationship with any of our significant clients would result in a material decline in our revenues, that many of the Company's customer contracts are subject to periodic renewal, are not exclusive, do not provide for committed business volumes and may be changed or terminated unilaterally and on short notice, that the Company may not be able to manage its potential growth effectively, that the Company faces significant competition in all of its markets, that continuing limitations on the scope of our audit activity under our RAC contracts have significantly reduced our revenue opportunities with this client, that the U.S. federal government accounts for a significant portion of the Company's revenues, that future legislative and regulatory changes may have significant effects on the Company's business, that failure of the Company's or third parties' operating systems and technology infrastructure could disrupt the operation of the Company's business and the threat of breach of the Company's security measures or failure or unauthorized access to confidential data that the Company possesses. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial condition and operating results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Assets December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,373 $ 5,462 Restricted cash 1,622 1,813 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $237 and $22, respectively 27,170 20,879 Contract asset 1,339 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,329 3,420 Income tax receivable 164 179 Total current assets 36,997 31,753 Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net 18,769 22,255 Identifiable intangible assets, net 925 1,160 Goodwill 74,372 81,572 ROU Assets 6,834 — Other assets 975 1,019 Total assets $ 138,872 $ 137,759 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of notes payable to related party, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $130 and $126, respectively $ 3,320 $ 2,224 Accrued salaries and benefits 6,126 5,759 Accounts payable 2,532 1,402 Other current liabilities 3,514 3,414 Deferred revenue 83 1,078 Estimated liability for appeals and disputes 1,018 210 Earnout payable 62 — Lease liabilities 2,775 — Total current liabilities 19,430 14,087 Notes payable to related party, net of current portion and unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $2,301 and $2,345, respectively 58,562 41,105 Deferred income taxes 35 22 Earnout payable 475 1,936 Lease liabilities 4,984 — Other liabilities 1,761 3,383 Total liabilities 85,247 60,533 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized, 500,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; issued and outstanding, 53,900 and 52,999 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 80,589 77,370 Accumulated deficit (26,969 ) (149 ) Total stockholders' equity 53,625 77,226 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 138,872 $ 137,759







PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 43,823 $ 39,730 $ 150,432 $ 155,668 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 28,378 27,782 115,194 96,144 Other operating expenses 10,575 12,409 47,687 58,333 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 7,200 2,988 7,200 2,988 Total operating expenses 46,153 43,179 170,081 157,465 Loss from operations (2,330 ) (3,449 ) (19,649 ) (1,797 ) Interest expense (2,329 ) (1,165 ) (7,589 ) (4,699 ) Interest income 8 9 41 28 Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,651 ) (4,605 ) (27,197 ) (6,468 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (789 ) 660 (377 ) 1,542 Net loss $ (3,862 ) $ (5,265 ) $ (26,820 ) $ (8,010 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares Basic 53,773 52,991 53,468 52,064 Diluted 53,773 52,991 53,468 52,064







PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,820 ) $ (8,010 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss on disposal of assets 44 44 Release of net payable to client related to contract termination — (9,860 ) Release of estimated liability for appeals due to termination of contract — (18,531 ) Derecognition of subcontractor receivable for appeals due to termination of contract — 5,535 Derecognition of subcontractor receivable for overturned claims — 1,536 Provision for doubtful account for subcontractor receivable — 1,868 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 7,200 2,988 Depreciation and amortization 8,536 10,234 ROU asset amortization 2,589 — Gain on lease modification (137 ) — Deferred income taxes 13 490 Stock-based compensation 2,311 2,750 Interest expense from debt issuance costs 1,286 1,221 Earnout mark-to-market (1,223 ) (218 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (6,291 ) (6,695 ) Contract asset (1,339 ) — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91 895 Income tax receivable 15 6,660 Other assets 40 69 Accrued salaries and benefits 367 220 Accounts payable 1,130 (445 ) Deferred revenue and other current liabilities (895 ) (657 ) Estimated liability for appeals and disputes 808 (76 ) Net payable to client — (2,940 ) Lease liabilities (2,786 ) — Other liabilities (362 ) 773 Net cash used in operating activities (15,423 ) (12,149 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (4,856 ) (7,645 ) Premiere Credit of North America, LLC cash acquired — 2,285 Net cash used in investing activities (4,856 ) (5,360 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of notes payable (2,488 ) (2,200 ) Debt issuance costs paid (81 ) (27 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (466 ) (663 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 34 187 Borrowings from notes payable 21,000 4,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,999 1,297 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash — (32 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,280 ) (16,244 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 7,275 23,519 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 4,995 $ 7,275 Reconciliation of the consolidated statements of cash flows to the consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,373 $ 5,462 Restricted cash $ 1,622 $ 1,813 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,995 $ 7,275 Non-cash investing activities: Recognition of contingent consideration in acquisition $ — $ 2,154 Non-cash financing activities: Recognition of shares issued in acquisition $ — $ 2,420 Recognition of earnout shares issued $ 176 $ — Recognition of warrant issued in debt financing $ 1,165 $ 249 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash received for income taxes $ (202 ) $ (6,228 ) Cash paid for interest $ 6,304 $ 3,477





PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share: Net loss $ (3,862 ) $ (5,265 ) $ (26,820 ) $ (8,010 ) Plus: Adjusted items per reconciliation of adjusted net income 5,370 4,889 6,847 (6,306 ) Adjusted Net income (loss) $ 1,508 $ (376 ) $ (19,973 ) $ (14,316 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.37 ) (0.27 ) Diluted average shares outstanding (9) 53,837 52,991 53,468 52,064 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (3,862 ) $ (5,265 ) $ (26,820 ) $ (8,010 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (789 ) 660 (377 ) 1,542 Interest expense 2,329 1,165 7,589 4,699 Interest income (8 ) (9 ) (41 ) (28 ) Client contract termination settlement (8) (677 ) — (677 ) — Non-core operating expenses (7) — — 309 — Earnout mark-to-market (6) (137 ) — (1,223 ) — Depreciation and amortization 1,839 2,633 8,536 10,234 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (3) 7,200 2,988 7,200 2,988 CMS Region A contract termination — — — (19,415 ) Stock based compensation 568 347 2,311 2,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,463 $ 2,519 $ (3,193 ) $ (5,240 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net loss $ (3,862 ) $ (5,265 ) $ (26,820 ) $ (8,010 ) Stock based compensation 568 347 2,311 2,750 Amortization of intangibles (1) 63 3,150 239 3,758 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (3) 7,200 2,988 7,200 2,988 Deferred financing amortization costs (2) 390 258 1,286 1,221 Client contract termination settlement (8) (677 ) — (677 ) — Non-core operating expenses (7) — — 309 — Earnout mark-to-market (6) (137 ) — (1,223 ) — CMS Region A contract termination (5) — — — (19,415 ) Tax adjustments (4) (2,037 ) (1,854 ) (2,598 ) 2,392 Adjusted Net income (loss) $ 1,508 $ (376 ) $ (19,973 ) $ (14,316 )

We are providing the following preliminary estimates of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Actual Estimate Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (26,820 ) $ (2,960) to (3,945) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (377 ) 0 to 1,000 Interest expense 7,589 8,000 to 9,000 Interest income (41 ) (40) to (55) Client contract termination settlement (8) (677 ) — Non-core operating expenses (7) 309 — Earnout mark-to-market (6) (1,223 ) — Depreciation and amortization 8,536 6,000 to 7,000 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (3) 7,200 — Stock-based compensation 2,311 1,000 to 2,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,193 ) $ 12,000 to 15,000



