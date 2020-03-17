Encova Insurance Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform

FOLSOM, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce Encova Insurance (Encova) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform as part of the organization's ongoing innovation efforts.



Encova, formerly Motorists Insurance Group and BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Company, continues to strive to create a more robust, modern experience for agents and policyholders. By optimizing payments, Encova will expand opportunities to actively engage customers at the most frequent touchpoint.

Encova chose the One Inc Digital Payments Platform in large part due to One Inc's extensive insurance expertise, flexible integration options, and scalability. The platform's ability to seamlessly integrate with a variety of core administration applications will enable Encova to add powerful new payments features and engagement capabilities while maintaining consistency and continuity with the company's current Guidewire system.

"One Inc understands the needs of our agents and policyholders, as well as the operational nuances specific to insurance," said James Sullivan, Vice President and Customer Experience Officer for Encova. "We're committed to providing the best possible customer experience, and this new platform allows our policyholders flexibility to choose their individual payments and communication preferences."

With the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, Encova has the ability to accept multiple payment methods, including credit, debit, ACH and emerging channels, such as Apple Pay. The company is able to engage with customers via mobile, SMS text, email, phone, outbound IVR, website, and social media.

"We are excited to work with Encova as part of their innovation initiative," said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. "Encova genuinely cares about their agents and policyholders, and we look forward to helping them continue to enhance the customer experience by modernizing their payment capabilities and expanding their digital engagement channels."

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About Encova Insurance

Encova Insurance, formerly Motorists Insurance Group and BrickStreet Insurance, provides commercial insurance, including workers' compensation, as well as auto, home and life insurance. A super-regional carrier ranked in the top 20 mutual insurance companies in the United States, Encova includes more than 1,200 associates writing in 28 states and the District of Columbia, premiums in excess of $1 billion, a surplus in excess of $1.46 billion and assets in excess of $4.1 billion. The group markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies in the Midwest, Northeast and South. For more information, please visit www.encova.com .