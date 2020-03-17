Overstock Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced today the appointment of Adrianne Lee as its Chief Financial Officer. Lee will assume the role on March 31, 2020 and will oversee all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, and managing tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations.



Lee joins Overstock from The Hertz Corporation where she was senior vice president and CFO of the company's $7 billion North American Rental Car unit. Prior to that, she served as vice president of global financial planning and analysis and corporate development for Hertz. Before joining The Hertz Corporation, Lee led financial planning and analysis for Best Buy's multi-billion-dollar e-commerce business, and held several roles in finance, strategic planning, accounting and financial reporting, investor relations and audit at PepsiCo, Allianz Life and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Adrianne knows how to lead efforts to drive consistent profitable results across a number of industries," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "I am excited for her to bring that expertise to our executive team. I look forward to working closely with Adrianne as we execute toward our goals of achieving sustainable profitability in our retail division and accelerating the global adoption of blockchain technology through our Medici Ventures keiretsu."

"We are tremendously fortunate to have found such a strong executive for our CFO role," said Allison Abraham, chairwoman of Overstock's board of directors. "Adrianne's talent and experience will be a strong asset to Overstock and help us achieve our objectives of discipline and focus for 2020."

"Overstock has been a leader in the world of online shopping since the early days of e-commerce and is poised to have a similar market-shaping impact through its work in developing blockchain technologies," said Lee. "I'm excited to join the company at a very pivotal time for both areas of the business and am looking forward to being a part of an executive team focused on sustainable growth and innovation."

Lee attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and received cum laude honors while earning a bachelor's of arts degree in business administration with a focus on accounting.

