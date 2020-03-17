BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE AND TERRAFORM POWER ENTER INTO A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



Each share of Class A common stock of TERP will be acquired for consideration equivalent to 0.381 of a BEP unit, which represents a 17% premium to TERP's unaffected trading price 1 . TERP shareholders can elect to receive BEPC shares or BEP units

Combined business will be one of the largest, integrated pure-play renewable power companies in the world with one of the strongest investment grade balance sheets in the sector, no material near term maturities, and a 20-year track record of creating shareholder value across multiple economic cycles

Available liquidity of the combined company will approximate $3.1 billion and shareholders will benefit from $5 billion of private capital available from Brookfield's unlisted fund

TERP shareholders will benefit from a broader growth mandate that includes the acquisition of global, multi-technology renewable power assets and development opportunities, an investment grade balance sheet, increased liquidity, and enhanced diversification

The Special Committee of TERP's Board of Directors unanimously recommends the transaction

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("Brookfield Renewable" or "BEP") (TSX:BEP, NYSE:BEP) and TerraForm Power, Inc. ("TerraForm Power" or "TERP") (NASDAQ:TERP) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Brookfield Renewable to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of TerraForm Power, other than the approximately 62% currently owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates.

Each share of Class A common stock of TerraForm Power will be acquired for consideration equivalent to 0.381 of a Brookfield Renewable unit. For each share of TerraForm Power's Class A common stock held, TERP shareholders will be entitled to receive, at their election, either Class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC shares") or limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable ("BEP units").

The Special Committee of the Board of Directors at TerraForm Power (the "Special Committee"), comprised solely of non-executive, independent directors of TerraForm Power, has unanimously recommended that TERP shareholders approve the transaction. The Special Committee believes the transaction is fair to and in the best interests of TERP and its unaffiliated shareholders.

"This is a compelling transaction that creates significant value for investors in both companies through a simplified corporate structure and continued sponsorship from Brookfield Asset Management," said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. "We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a combined business with a longstanding track record of creating value for shareholders through all economic cycles, where investors will benefit from a globally diversified mandate, supported by significant access to capital and one of the strongest investment grade balance sheets in the sector."

He continued, "The form of consideration through BEP units or the new BEPC shares will allow TERP shareholders to choose how to most efficiently participate in the transaction, either through a partnership or corporate structure."

Mac McFarland, Chair of the Special Committee, said, "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Brookfield Renewable and believe it is in the best interests of TERP and its shareholders. Since receiving Brookfield Renewable's initial proposal in January, the Special Committee has conducted extensive due diligence. With the assistance of our independent advisors, we have concluded that Brookfield Renewable's improved proposal, which includes an increase in the exchange ratio, provides an immediate realization of value and upside potential. With the transaction, TERP shareholders will benefit from access to a broader growth mandate that includes the acquisition of global, multi-technology renewable power assets and development opportunities, as well as increased access to capital and liquidity, underpinned by an investment grade balance sheet."

The combined company will be one of the largest publicly-traded, globally-diversified, multi-technology, pure-play renewable power platforms, with total assets of approximately $50 billion and expected annual funds from operations of approximately $1 billion.

Based on unaffected trading prices of $15.60/share and $48.07/unit for TERP and BEP, respectively at market close on January 10, 2020.





Transaction Details

As consideration for the transaction, TERP shareholders can elect to receive, for each share of TerraForm Power Class A common stock held, either BEPC shares or BEP units. Consideration for each share of Class A common stock of TERP will be equivalent to 0.381 of a BEP unit. TERP shareholders who do not make any election will receive BEPC shares. There is no limit on the number of TERP shares that may be exchanged for BEPC shares or BEP units.

As previously announced, Brookfield Renewable also intends to make a special distribution of BEPC shares to its unitholders. BEPC is a Canadian corporation and will be listed on the TSX and NYSE. The BEPC shares are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to a BEP unit, including identical distributions, as and when declared, and will be fully exchangeable at any time, at the shareholder's option, for a BEP unit on a one-for-one basis. As such, offering TERP shareholders the right to elect to receive BEP units or BEPC shares provides them the option of investing in Brookfield Renewable through a partnership or corporate structure. The exchange ratio will proportionally reflect the contemplated special distribution of BEPC shares to Brookfield Renewable unitholders, which we expect to close concurrently with the closing of the transaction.

The transaction is subject to, among other things, the non-waivable approval of TERP shareholders representing a majority of the outstanding shares of TERP Class A common stock not owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates. The transaction is also subject to other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank are serving as financial advisors and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Torys LLP are serving as legal counsel to Brookfield Renewable.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Greentech Capital Advisors are serving as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Richard, Layton and Finger LLP are serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 13,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management.

TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in the U.S. and E.U., totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity. TerraForm Power's goal is to acquire operating solar and wind assets in North America and Western Europe. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ:TERP).

Brookfield Contact Information:

Media:

Claire Holland

Vice President – Communications

(416) 369-8236

claire.holland@brookfield.com Investors:

Robin Kooyman

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

(416) 649-8172

robin.kooyman@brookfield.com TerraForm Power Contact Information:

Sherif El-Azzazi

Head of Investor Relations

(646) 992-2437

investors@terraform.com

