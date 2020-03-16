Athabasca Minerals Inc. Hires Tanya Finney as Director, Investor and Stakeholder Relations

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("AMI" or the "Corporation") – TSXV:AMI announces that Ms. Tanya Finney has joined the Corporation's leadership team as Director, Investor and Stakeholder Relations, effective March 16, 2020. Tanya will play a key role in AMI's strategic planning and investor relations functions, as well as further developing the Corporation's stakeholder relations.



Chief Executive Officer, Robert Beekhuizen, states; "We are excited about Tanya joining AMI's executive team. Tanya has extensive industry and business experience. In particular, Tanya's background in investor relations and stakeholder development will help bolster AMI's communication and shareholder strategy."

Tanya Finney on her new role, "I am thrilled to be joining the AMI team during such an exciting time with the diversification of AMI's portfolio through Athabasca Minerals, AMI RockChain and AMI Silica. I look forward to strengthening relationships with both the investment community and the communities where we operate, and to provide clear insights and updates on our progress as we focus on creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Tanya brings over 20 years of experience in sell side research and investor relations with a unique blend of experience in communications, capital markets, investor relations, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Tanya has a Bachelor of Applied Communications and a Public Relations diploma. Tanya is also a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

AMI would like to thank Jan Cerny for his service at AMI and wish him success in his new role with a Private Equity firm, focused on business development in Alberta.