Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CPS POSTPONES CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS

Globe Newswire  
March 16, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced that due to the uncertainty and concerns associated with the Covid-19 outbreak it has postponed the call previously scheduled for  Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 operating results.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga