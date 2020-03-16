Market Overview

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. TO HOLD FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Globe Newswire  
March 16, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
MONTREAL, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its fourth quarter results for 2019 during a conference call on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community.  The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call.  The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL
Time and date: Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
  1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates:  March 20th, 2020 (4:00 p.m. EDT) to April 1st, 2020 (11:59 p.m. EDT)
Access telephone:  1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Reservation number: 8885881

As of February 28th, 2020, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 394 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.

Primary Logo

