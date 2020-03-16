Market Overview

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 16, 2020
SARASOTA, Fla., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5125 per share payable on April 22, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2020.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

