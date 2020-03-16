ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|9-Mar-20
|62,320
|235.36
|14,667,503.08
|10-Mar-20
|42,476
|241.50
|10,257,981.61
|11-Mar-20
|53,252
|239.12
|12,733,803.02
|12-Mar-20
|54,809
|220.86
|12,105,242.35
|13-Mar-20
|0
|-
|0
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
