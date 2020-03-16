Temperature Sensor Market to Reach USD 7.88 Billion by 2026; Rising Investment in Oil and Gas Industry to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Temperature Sensor Market size is expected to reach USD 7.88 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of temperature sensors in process industries such as oil and gas, and chemical for the prevention of moisture, overheating, and corrosion will significantly aid the temperature sensor market share. Moreover, the rising investment in the oil and gas industry will attract sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the investment in oil and gas exploration and production activities in India is expected to reach $25 million by 2022. In addition, the growing government policies and initiatives towards the fulfillment of energy demands and initiations of new projects will contribute positively to the temperature sensor market revenue during the forecast period.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026" the market size stood at USD 5.02 Billion in 2018. The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the temperature sensor market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER's analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/temperature-sensor-market-102434





Competitive Landscape

Introduction of PEKO by Exergen Global to Boost Market Potential

Exergen Global, a world leader and provider of Non-Contact Infrared Sensor Solutions launched "PEKO," the first-ever non-contact thermal dynamic management solution, that combines a proprietary-design cooling mechanism with a unique emissivity control device to provide accurate, repeatable thermal measurement results in industrial settings under extreme conditions, with ambient temperatures as high as 500°C. The introduction of the new thermal dynamic management solution can be a crucial factor in boosting the temperature sensor market growth owing to its ability to benefit manufacturers to run operations safely while assisting in industrial processes and to position thermal sensors close to measurement targets. Moreover, Bram Stelt, CEO of Exergen Global, said in a statement, "Exergen Global is known worldwide for its proprietary Sensoranics™ design approach, which combines thermal management, thermal dynamics, and engineering expertise. "PEKO" is an outstanding example of how that approach can deliver solutions that and cost-effectively tackle the most unusual and complex thermal management challenges for a wide range of industries."



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/temperature-sensor-market-102434





Regional Analysis

Rising Technological Advancements to Bolster Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.79 billion and 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on HVAC systems, compact systems with standalone sensors and wearable devices. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the advantages of temperature sensors in various industries, including automotive, oil & gas, and healthcare, will boost the temperature sensor market trends during the forecast period. Europe is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of various automobile companies in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow astoundingly during the forecast period due to the surge in the automotive sector and the growing sales of automotive vehicles.

List of the key Companies Operating in the Temperature Sensor Market are

ABB



Emerson Electric Co.



HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.



DENSO CORPORATION

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

OMRON Corporation

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/temperature-sensor-market-102434





Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Temperature Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) Thermocouple Thermistor Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD) Semiconductor Temperature Sensor Infrared Temperature Sensor Others By End-User (Value) Healthcare Consumer Electronics Automotive Aerospace and Defence Food and Beverages Energy and Power Oil and Gas Chemicals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/temperature-sensor-market-102434





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Portable Temperature Monitoring Devices), By Technique (Invasive, Non-invasive), By Application (Clinical, Wellness), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Transformer Monitoring System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Hardware, Software) By Service (Oil/Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Partial Discharge Monitoring), By Application (Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Automotive Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Sensors for Smartphones and Mobiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Interface Sensor (Proximity, Near Field Communication(NFC), Ambient Light Sensor), Security Sensor (Face/Eye/Iris Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor), Motion Sensor (Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass) Others Sensor (Touch Sensors, Optical Sensors)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Imaging, Others), By Application (Glucose Monitoring, Temperature, Pulse Monitoring, Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring, Others), By Technology (Wearable, Invasive, Non-Invasive, Others), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Services, Homecare Settings, Research, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Bio-Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Piezoelectric, Optical), Application (Medical diagnostics, Food toxicity detection, Industrial process control, Environmental analysis, Agricultural testing), and Geography Forecast till 2025

Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (CCD Sensor, CMOS Sensor), By Processing Type (2D, 3D), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Surveillance & Security, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Virtual Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Utilities, Consumer Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Chemical, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, NOx, Others), By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Infrared, Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Automotive, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/temperature-sensor-market-9660

