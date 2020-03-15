INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Aarons Inc., MGP Ingredients Inc., and Becton Dickinson & Co., of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of AAN, MGPI, and BDX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Aarons Inc., (NYSE:AAN)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/02/2018 - 02/19/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 28, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) that Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) that, consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) that, consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (v) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/27/2019 - 02/25/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 28, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged-whiskey inventory; (ii) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (iii) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms' and (iv) in light of the foregoing, the Company's FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX)

CLASS PERIOD: 11/05/2019 - 02/05/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 27, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) that certain of Becton's Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to "make enhancements;" (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the BDX Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

