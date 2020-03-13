Market Overview

Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 13, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2020.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 30 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland, New York City and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO
  (973) 467-2200
  villageinvestorrelations@wakefern.com

