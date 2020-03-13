Automotive Camera Market Size Worth USD 8.5 Billion by 2026; Installation of Advanced Safety Features in Entry-level Vehicles to Aid Market Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Camera Market Overview: The global automotive cameras market size is expected to touch USD 8.5 billion in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The primary growth driver for market is expected to be the persistent rise in the number of road accidents across the globe. The Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018 published by the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that road traffic fatalities reached 1.35 million in 2016. The report further states that road accidents have now become the eighth leading cause of death for all age groups, with children and young adults between the ages of 5 and 29 seeing the highest number of deaths. In light of these numbers, it is clear that integration of advanced safety features in passenger and commercial vehicles is a critical measure that governments and automobile manufacturers need to implement. Increasing focus on enhancing vehicular safety will be one of the leading automotive cameras market trends in the forthcoming years.

As per the recent Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled "Global Automotive Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Stereo, Monocular), By Application Type (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Road Sign Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Intelligent Headlight Control, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026", the market size stood at USD 3.5 billion in 2018. The report additionally contains:

Segmentation of the market and microscopic study of each segment;

Regional analysis involving evaluation of the developments and prospects in each region;

Detailed research into the competitive landscape of the market; and

Thorough assessment of the various market drivers and restraints.



Request a Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-camera-market-101912





List of Best Players Profiled in the Automotive Camera Market Research Report are:



Robert Bosch Gmbh

Autoliv, Inc

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation.

Ricoh

Magna International Inc.

Garmin Ltd

Valeo

OmniVision

Mobileye

Kappa optronics GmbH



Market Trend



Stringent Implementation of Vehicle Safety Regulations to Boost the Market

Governments around the world are taking cognizance of the increasing socio-economic burden of road accident deaths. Vehicular safety has now become top priority for major economies. According to the WHO, governments in 40 high-income countries representing a total of 1 billion people have implemented 7 or all 8 of the international safety standards chalked out by the United Nations.

For instance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the US Department of Transportation made the installation of rear-view cameras in all new LCVs, HCVs, and SUVs from May 2018. These regulations are now compelling automakers to place advanced safety features even in entry-level vehicles, which is fuelling the automotive cameras market growth. However, a large chunk of low- and middle-income countries are not adhering to the UN's priority standards. Thus, vast growth opportunities for players in these countries.



Browse Detailed Summary of This Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-camera-market-101912





Regional Insights



Europe to Hold a Commanding Market Position; Asia-Pacific to Come in Second

Among regions, Europe is expected to dominate the automotive cameras market share during the forecast period on account of the growing stringency with which governments are executing vehicle safety norms. The passing of the Pedestrians Safety Regulations and the General Safety Regulation in the region is expected to bode well for the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is poised to lead the market in terms of size as the market size in the region was at USD 1.4 billion in 2018. The primary factor driving the market in the region is the rising uptake of automotive parts made in Asian countries in North America and Europe. Apart from this, increasing demand and production of vehicles in India and China is expected to further expand the automotive cameras market size in the region. In North America, tightening road safety regulations will propel the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



Development of Innovative Solutions to Make Competition Intense

According to the automotive cameras market analysis, companies operating in this market are stopping at nothing to enhance their research capabilities and launch novel products. A diversified product portfolio would enable these players to expand their global presence and enter regional markets.



Quick Buy - Automotive Camera Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101912





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Distributors Analysis Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Camera Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

Stereo Monocular Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Park Assist System Lane Departure Warning System Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist Road Sign Assistance Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Intelligent Headlight Control Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-camera-market-101912





Industry Developments:

January 2020: Bosch, the German engineering behemoth, developed and launched a smart interior monitoring system for cars. The most notable component in this system is the AI-powered smart camera which continuously monitors the driver's motions and sends out instant alerts in case the driver is being inattentive or feeling sleepy while driving.





Bosch, the German engineering behemoth, developed and launched a smart interior monitoring system for cars. The most notable component in this system is the AI-powered smart camera which continuously monitors the driver's motions and sends out instant alerts in case the driver is being inattentive or feeling sleepy while driving. March 2018: The Swedish automotive safety innovator Autoliv Inc., along with its partner Zenuity, was handpicked by Geely for its Level 3 project. It includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), radar system, and mono and stereo vision camera units.



Have a look at Related Market Insights:

Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis; By Product Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, PTC Heater, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator, Actuators). By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Buses & Coaches), By End-User (Private, Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Automotive Tire OEM Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Design (Radial, Bias), By Tire Type (Tubeless, Tube), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2025

Automotive ECU Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Powertrain, Braking Systems, Body Electronics, Adas, Infotainment), By Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, HCV, Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2025

Automotive Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Range (short-range, medium-range, long-range), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Parking Assistance), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026



Automotive Seat Belts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (two-point, three-point, others), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2025

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Buses & Coaches), By End-User (Private, Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

EV Charging Station Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Charger Type (Fast, Slow/ Moderate), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026



Electric Bus Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026



Automotive Airbags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Knee, Side, Front, Curtain), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release on Automotive Cameras Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/automotive-camera-market-9653

