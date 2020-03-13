Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MARCH 2020 DISTRIBUTION

Globe Newswire  
March 13, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of March. The distribution will be payable on April 7, 2020 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2020.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts, with a total enterprise value of approximately $15.0 billion as at December 31, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2019, our portfolio is comprised of 220 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga