Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2020 6:19pm   Comments
BASSETT, Va., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 103 company- and licensee-owned stores, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within 30 days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit the Company's website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial 
Officer
(276) 629-6614 - Investors

Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of
Communications
(276) 629-6387 – Media

