SHELL FILES FORM 20-F WITH SEC

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2020 8:14am   Comments
12-Mar-2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020.

The 2019 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of the 2019 Form 20-F can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

Royal Dutch Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019 on March 12, 2020.

The 2019 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from www.shell.com/annualreport.

Printed copies of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 16, 2020, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2020.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International: +44 20 7934 5550
Americas: +1 713 241 4544

Shell Investor Relations
International: +31 70 377 4540
North America: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Annual financial and audit reports


