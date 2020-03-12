Japan's KADOKAWA Connected Inc. Reduces DWDM Connectivity Costs with Inphi COLORZ®

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, and KADOKAWA Connected Inc., a tech company in KADOKAWA Group, today announced KADOKAWA Connected has selected Inphi COLORZ® 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optics to meet the evolving data center interconnect (DCI) bandwidth needs for one of the largest video streaming service in Japan, NicoNico Douga.



When KADOKAWA Connected started looking for an upgrade path for connecting its data centers to remote Point of Presence (POPs), they wanted a cost effective 100GbE low power solution, which could scale quickly. COLORZ enabled KADOKAWA Connected to dramatically scale its network traffic, while operating at the IP level without the need for an additional transport layer. With COLORZ, KADOKAWA Connected will be able to continue grow high quality and reliability streaming services for its customers while having a high capacity and highly dependable DWDM connectivity.

"After a comprehensive validation of the technology and solution, we have concluded COLORZ offered the best total cost of ownership to support our capacity expansion requirements," said Hiromichi Tomatsu, Network Infrastructure Strategist of KADOKAWA Connected. "The operational simplicity combined with power, rack space and cost savings offered by COLORZ were key considerations in our decision."

COLORZ is the industry's first Silicon Photonics 100G PAM4 platform solution for 80km DWDM DCIs in QSFP28 form factor. Utilizing advanced Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) signaling, COLORZ delivers up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber and allows multiple data centers located up to 80km of each other to be connected and act like a single data center.

"We are pleased to see KADOKAWA Connected leveraging the benefits of COLORZ for their high demands network and video streaming demands," said Tomas Maj, Sr Director of Marketing, Optics at Inphi. "COLORZ QSFP28 DWDM optical platform easily scales service capacity just by adding new transceivers to switch or router ports."

KADOKAWA Connected CEO Shigeo Kagami said, "We were able to make the backbone for NicoNico Douga and other services faster and more cost-effective by using COLORZ. We are making this result public to encourage network operator groups, because I believe its communities should be necessary in the era of Smart Cities. Furthermore, this enhances Digital Transformation in many industries. We will continue with open innovation and create a next generation future by engineering."

About KADOKAWA Connected Inc.

KADOKAWA Connected Inc. is a Japan-based company providing cloud platform for online entertainment service and game software, providing network infrastructure for offices, data centers and event sight. It provides platform for NicoNico Douga, one of the most popular Japanese video-sharing site with 2.8 million paid subscribers and over 74 million registered users. It is one of the most visited websites in Japan.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or Linkedin.

