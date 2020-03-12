Geely's China Euro Vehicle Technology Selects Cerence ARK to Bring AI-Powered Auto Experience to Geely Car Models

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Geely's China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT) has selected Cerence ARK to build AI-powered automotive assistants for Geely Auto Group, China's leading privately owned group.



Cerence ARK is a turnkey automotive product that enables automakers to quickly develop, deploy and manage a fully localized automotive voice assistant. These new voice and AI capabilities will be featured across Geely Auto brands, including some of the first Geely car models built on its leading Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) , a global, standardized automotive body platform jointly developed by Geely and Volvo.

Cerence provides both embedded and cloud-based technologies for the automotive assistant in collaboration with ECARX, part of Geely Auto Groups portfolio of companies and its lead tier-one supplier driving the development of the in-car user interface for Geely Auto Group brands. The solution includes automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, speech signal enhancement and text to speech in a wide variety of languages. Together, these technologies provide fast and accurate voice-powered access to a range of in-car systems and functions, including the telephone, radio and media, vehicle controls, navigation and point-of-interest search, and more – all through the use of a simple command.



"Geely Auto Group is a company that consistently pushes the industry to new levels of creativity when it comes to innovation and product development," said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Cerence. "We are proud that Geely Auto Group has chosen Cerence to deliver an exceptional conversational in-car experience as it deploys the Compact Modular Architecture and expands its presence worldwide."

"This is an important time for Geely as we look to bring Geely and ECARX innovation to markets outside of China," said Shen Zi Yu, Vice President of Geely Research Institute, CEO of ECARX. "To support this mission, a localized in-car experience is critical. Cerence's unparalleled languages and deep understanding of voice in the car makes them a key long-term partner as we continue to innovate."

CEVT is fully owned by the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and is operated by Geely Auto Group. CEVT was established in 2013 and now has over 2000 colleagues focused on the development of key software and hardware solutions for the wider Zhejiang Geely Holding Group of brands.

