Power Solutions International Provides Update Regarding its Planned Participation at Data Center World 2020 Conference and Expo

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2020 8:00am   Comments
WOOD DALE, Ill., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. ("PSI" or "the Company") (OTC:PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, announced that it has been informed that the Data Center World 2020 conference and expo in San Antonio, Texas, has been rescheduled to August 24-27, 2020. PSI will provide details at a later date should it participate in a panel as originally scheduled.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

Contact:
Power Solutions International, Inc. 
Dan M. Dun
Director of Marketing & Communications
+1 (630) 350-9400
ddun@psiengines.com

