BIOCARDIA ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR PRESPECIFIED DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD REPORT ON PIVOTAL CARDIAMP HEART FAILURE TRIAL

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is expected to report on a prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial, which will be available for release on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The report will be based on a review of all available safety data from all patients randomized in the trial. To date, 72 patients have been enrolled in the trial.



BioCardia will host a conference call/webcast to provide updates on the CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial featuring national co-principal investigators, Amish Raval, MD, of the University of Wisconsin and Carl Pepine, MD, of the University of Florida, Gainesville, on Tuesday, March 31 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The ongoing multi-center, double-blinded, randomized (3:2), sham-controlled pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial is expected to enroll 260 patients at up to 40 centers nationwide. The trial's primary efficacy endpoint is a composite of Six Minute Walk distance at 12 months' post-treatment (a measure of a patient's exercise capacity), which incorporates the impact of Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE) and other clinically meaningful events. Secondary efficacy endpoints include quality of life as measured by the Minnesota Heart Failure Quality of Life self-assessment, and superiority relative to MACE and survival.

The company will be reporting fourth quarter 2019 financial results on the prior day, Monday, March 30.

About the CardiAMP Therapy Program

CardiAMP cell therapy uses a patient's own (autologous) bone marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally-invasive, catheter-based procedure to potentially stimulate the body's natural healing response. The CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial is the first multi-center clinical trial of a stem cell therapy to prospectively screen for stem cell therapeutic potency in order to improve patient outcomes.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc. , headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP™ and CardiALLO™ cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ Biotherapeutic Delivery System and the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio, including the new AVANCE™ Steerable Introducer family. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

