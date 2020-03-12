Cardiovascular Devices Market to Rise at 6.4% CAGR; Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases Will Boost Market, projects Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiovascular devices market size is prognosticated to reach USD 82.20 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart disease, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, and others. "Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmented by Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026."

The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various chronic diseases, especially heart diseases are a major factor propelling the cardiovascular devices market growth. According to the report, the market size was USD 49.90 billion in 2018 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2026.



List of Significant Cardiovascular Devices Companies are as follows:

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

Medtronic

Cordis (Cardinal Health)

LivaNova PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Others

What is the Scope of this Report?

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the cardiovascular devices market, primarily focusing on factors boosting, repelling, and challenging the market. It also offers key industry insights into the market and current cardiovascular devices market trends, and opportunities. Besides this, the report lists the names of significant players and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Detailed segmentation of the market based on factors such as device type, application, end user, and others are available in the report. Furthermore, the report throws light on the significant developments in the market and is available for sale on the company website.

Major Growth Drivers:



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

The most important factor driving the market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This, coupled with the advent of advanced technological diagnostics for the diagnosis of heart diseases, is creating lucrative growth opportunities. Besides this, the increasing awareness and initiatives taken by regional governments are expected to propel the cardiovascular devices market growth. Additionally, major investments are made to cater to the rising demand for cardiovascular surgical devices, and this will help the market gain momentum in the forecast period.

However, the market may be negatively impacted by the inability of vendors to invest in research and development of cardiovascular systems following its inefficiency with reimbursement models. Nevertheless, the advent of advanced safety and remote monitoring in the latest devices is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.



Regional Analysis –



Presence of Major Vendors Strengthening North America Market Share

Geographically, the global cardiovascular devices market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding the major cardiovascular devices market share, followed by Europe. This is on account of the presence of major manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to earn significant cardiovascular device market revenue on account of the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the regulatory scenario of the market. To cite an example, the government of India confirmed a reduction in stent prices as compared to the international market such as the U.S. Such steps taken by the regional governments will help Asia Pacific market witness steady growth in the forthcoming years.



Competitive Landscape –



Major Companies Aiming to Expand Product Portfolio Will Intensify Market Competition

As per the 2018 records, three companies are holding the maximum cardiovascular devices market share, namely Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, and Abbott. High revenue generation from these companies is attributable to the strong product portfolio, including heart valves, advanced stents, and other cardiovascular products. Cardiovascular devices market manufacturers are emphasizing on cardiopulmonary production, which will further help to earn high revenues, especially from previously untreatable patients.

Key Industry Developments of Cardiovascular Devices Market Include:

January 2019 – Medtronic launched a mobile app called MyCareLink Heart for linking a list of pacemakers to have a direct mode of communication with the patient's smartphone.

October 2019 – Biotronik announced the launch of PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent in the United States for acute coronary perforations in case of emergency treatment.



