Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO)

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2020 5:45pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Funko, Inc. ("Funko" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Funko between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Funko investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing lower than expected sales; (ii) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur a write-down for slower moving inventory; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Funko during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 11, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga