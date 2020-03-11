Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Special Update Call

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC will host a special update call for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) (the "Fund") on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11am ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Call Link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=7E2EBADA-0933-47ED-A9E4-8D8608782591

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 521-4909

International Dial-In Number: (647) 427-2311

CONFERENCE ID: 5299584

A transcript of the call will be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately $20 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor.