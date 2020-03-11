HQ Global Education, Inc. Acquires 1oneninety5, LLC

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) has acquired 1oneninety5, LLC, a California limited liability company. 1oneninety5 is a Southern California based film and TV production company that has now become a fully owned subsidiary of HQGE and will be the focal point of HQGE's business going forward.



1oneninety5 is a full-service film and TV production company with more than twenty years' experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5's talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide arrange of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources, including a recently acquired large-scale production studio in Southern California, that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO of HQGE, stated, "We could not be more excited about the acquisition of 1oneninety5 Productions and the new direction our company is taking. We believe that this merger is an ideal solution that will greatly benefit both companies and we are confident that the combined resources of HQGE and 1oneninety5 together provide virtually unlimited opportunity for our companies and our shareholders."

In conjunction with this release, HQGE also confirmed that previous agreements with Green Sky Solutions and Hempsession have been rescinded on amicable terms, with no effects on the operations or ownership structure of HQGE and leaving the door open for future cooperation between the parties.

For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

