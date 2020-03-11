TD Toronto Jazz Festival Announces Smokey Robinson, David Crosby, Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, The Roots and More!

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motown legend, Smokey Robinson, and enduring musical figure, David Crosby, perform at the TD Toronto Jazz Festival, June 18 – June 28, alongside Gregory Porter, The Roots, Trombone Shorty, jazz heavyweights John Scofield and Dave Holland, UK export Shabaka & The Ancestors, Femi Kuti, Ana Moura, Michael Kaeshammer, Marc Jordan and Barbra Lica. Musical genius Herbie Hancock rounds out the season with a birthday celebration.

Public safety is of the utmost priority for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival and we are incredibly sensitive to the potential concern of large public gatherings. We will continue to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 on an on-going basis. We are in constant communication with government officials and actively engaging with our partners, venues and musicians to ensure that we can provide a safe festival this June. We will announce our outdoor programming in the coming months as appropriate.

Details About the Lineup:

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby kicks off the Festival on June 18 at The Danforth Music Hall.

The very soul of Motown, Smokey Robinson performs June 22 at Meridian Hall while on September 3, Herbie Hancock celebrates his 80th birthday with a special post-Festival performance.

Combining one of hip-hop's most influential bands with a Rolling Stone "must-see act", Live Nation and TD Toronto Jazz Festival present The Roots and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on June 27 at Budweiser Stage.

Koerner Hall hosts four performances: JUNO-nominated pianist Michael Kaeshammer, June 23; internationally renowned fado singer, Ana Moura, June 24; the duo pairing of John Scofield and Dave Holland, June 25; and Gregory Porter on July 2.

Additional ticketed shows include Femi Kuti, June 23 at Opera House; Shabaka & The Ancestors, June 25 at The Horseshoe; and a double bill featuring Marc Jordan and Barbra Lica on June 26 at the Isabel Bader Theatre.

For more information, visit www.torontojazz.com

