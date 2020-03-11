Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Virtu Financial to Host Virtual Discussion with Piper Sandler

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) ("Virtu" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced it will host a virtual discussion with Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu and Rich Repetto of Piper Sandler on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET. The call is in lieu of an investor meeting that was to be held at the FIA Boca conference on the same day which has been cancelled.

Investors and other interested parties may join the call in "listen only" mode and the replay by dialing (866) 923-9391 in the U.S. or (520) 809-9923 outside the U.S. The passcode is #4497579. 

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:    
     
Investor Relations   Media Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA   Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com   media@virtu.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga