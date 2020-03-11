Farmer Brothers Amends Credit Agreement to Support Strategic Initiatives

NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the "Company") today announced it has amended its credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A to increase the Company's flexibility in funding future capital improvements and execute on the strategic projects underpinning the Company's five key initiatives. The $125 million credit facility has a maturity date in November 2023 and is subject to affirmative and negative covenants customary in a senior secured lending facility, including financial covenants relating to leverage and interest expense coverage.



"We are pleased to unlock additional flexibility to fund our strategic initiatives through this amendment," said Deverl Maserang, Farmer Brothers' President and CEO. "We appreciate the confidence of our lenders in our business and transformation strategy. Our team remains focused on executing key initiatives including the rebalancing of volume across our manufacturing network, optimizing our supply chain, evolving our product portfolio and enhancing our service capability. We are confident that we are on the right path to return Farmer Brothers to a position of strength for the long term."

Additional details relating to the amendment will be available in a Form 8-K that the Company will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $595.9 million in fiscal 2019 and has approximately 1,470 employees nationwide. The Company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

