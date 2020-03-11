Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII, DII.A))  

CONFERENCE CALL: 
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Thursday, March 12, 2020
   
TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time
   
CALL: 1-877-223-4471
   

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 11) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 7460536 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, March 12, 2020 as of 12:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga