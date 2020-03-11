Nicox Updates on ZERVIATE Progress in China and Expands the Countries of its Agreement with Ocumension Therapeutics







Ocumension's ZERVIATE TM exclusive rights expanded to include South Eastern Asian countries

Ocumension preparing to file an IND with the Chinese CDE (Center for Drug Evaluation) for a clinical study expected to start in Q4 2020



March 11, 2020 – release at 7:35 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has amended its March 2019 license agreement with Ocumension Therapeutics granting Ocumension exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis in the Chinese market. Under the amended agreement, Ocumension now also has exclusive rights of ZERVIATE in the majority of South East Asian Region.



"In addition to the expansion of our deal with Ocumension on NCX 470, also announced today, we have decided to broaden our relationship on ZERVIATE, adding this important emerging area of Asian markets to the original license," said Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox. "Ocumension has commenced construction of a new manufacturing site in China which will ultimately be able to manufacture ZERVIATE and therefore be well-placed to supply these additional territories."



"The development teams at Ocumension and Nicox have been working together to prepare the Chinese IND. We expect to file this shortly and be in a position to start a Phase 3 clinical trial for approval in China by Q4 2020," said Ye Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Ocumension.



Amendment Agreement Terms



Ocumension has exclusive rights in the original and expanded territories to develop and commercialize ZERVIATE for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. Other terms of the original agreement remain unchanged and Nicox may potentially receive development and sales milestones of up €17 million together with tiered royalties of between 5% and 9% on sales of ZERVIATE.