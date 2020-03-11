Vir Biotechnology to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on immune approaches to treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11th at 4:50 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio .

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights to treating and preventing serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of five product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

