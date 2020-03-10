AVID CANCELS AVID CONNECT 2020 CONFERENCE AND NAB SHOW PARTICIPATION IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Avid's new product introductions will take place online in April;

Avid and ACA will host regional Connect events after public safety is assured

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the coronavirus outbreak, media technology leader Avid ® (NASDAQ:AVID) has today announced its decision to cancel participation in all trade conferences and other large face-to-face events globally for at least the next 60 days, including NAB Show 2020. Additionally, the Avid Connect 2020 conference in Las Vegas that was planned for mid-April is canceled, a decision the company made in close consultation with the Avid Customer Association's (ACA) executive board.

In April, the community will be invited to participate in an online broadcast to introduce all of Avid's new products that had been slated for introduction at Connect 2020 and NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas. Later in the year—when public safety can be assured—Avid and the ACA plan to host regional Connect events in several locations worldwide for the convenience of the community. Details will be announced soon.

"While these were difficult decisions for Avid, and for me personally, we feel strongly that helping stop the spread and severity of the COVID-19 virus is not just the job of governments and healthcare providers, but the responsibility of every individual, organization and corporation around the globe," said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President at Avid. "We will take this opportunity to try new methods and experiment with different approaches to better engage with our clients, users and the community around the globe. Avid remains supportive of the NAB Show and looks forward to next year's event."

