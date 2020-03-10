Wellness Matrix Group Files Form 10 and Announces New CEO and Directors

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC:WMGR), which is developing technologically advanced virtual reality and artificial intelligence utilizing healthcare platform models, announces today that it has filed Form 10 with the Security and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2020.



The Company's current plan is to advance to the OTCQB. The Company's completion of its audit resulted in the filing of the Company's Form 10. This will result in Wellness Matrix becoming fully-reporting with the SEC.

Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. also announced its Chief Executive Officer, Barry Migliorini; its President, Joshua Patterson, and Senior Software Designer; David Todt, Chief Financial Officer; David Saltrelli, its Vice President of Marketing; Mark Moskowitz, Secretary and Treasurer and a Director; Bruce Barren, Chief Operating Officer and Director; Dr. Desiree Cox, Regenerative Medicine, Director; Olivia Par Rud, Director, and Bernie Rice, Director, Francesco Simplicio, Pharmacist, Director, Retired Judge, Roy Landers, Director and Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD Neurologist/Psychiatrist, Director.

About Wellness Matrix Group

Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC:WMGR) is developing technologically advanced health care models in a Virtual and Augmented Reality Creative Artificial Intelligence Platform. Wellness Matrix plans to achieve its goals for The Wellness Platform by having the Platform fully integrate health and wellness industry networks along with Platform tools. The Company will define its brand by offering its Best of the Best Doctors and Methodologies with Genome analysis program. It will incorporate monitoring and predictive modeling simulation. Wellness Matrix Group's goal is to provide a state-of-the-art Wellness Program for Quality of Life and Longevity.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on WMGR s current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause WMGR's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.