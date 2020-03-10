Market Overview

Valley National Bancorp Announces Filing of Form 10-K and New Annual Shareholders Meeting Date

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2020
NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) ("Valley")  announced that its Form 10-K was filed after KPMG LLP completed its audit procedures using a new audit partner.  Due to the KPMG delay, Valley has changed the date for its Annual Shareholders Meeting.

The rescheduled Annual Meeting will be held at 100 Furler Street, Totowa, NJ on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., local time.  The company expects to file its definitive proxy statement and mail materials to shareholders on March 19, 2020.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $37 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact:        Valley National Bancorp
                       Michael Hagedorn
                       Senior Executive Vice President and
                       Chief Financial Officer
                       973-872-4885

