Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2020 Assets Under Management

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Share:

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of February 29, 2020 totaled $111.7 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $58.8 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $52.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of February 29, 2020 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities   $18,048    
Global Discovery 826    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,611    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,632    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 1,729    
Non-U.S. Growth 21,468    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 2,366    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,689    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,374    
International Value Team    
International Value 19,701    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 17,451    
Select Equity 9    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 466    
Credit Team    
High Income 3,828    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 3,486    
Thematic Team    
Thematic 1,273    
     
Other Assets Under Management2 706    
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")   $111,663    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga