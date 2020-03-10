Market Overview

JBS USA to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2020

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2020 12:08pm   Comments
GREELEY, Colo., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA will hold its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 earnings conference call on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (7:00 a.m. Mountain). The call will be open to investors in the Company's bonds and term loan, as well as lenders to the Company's revolving credit facility and prospective investors, securities analysts and market makers. More information about the call will be posted to the Company's website at www.jbssa.com. On the website, please go to the "Investors" page and select the "JBS USA bond investors" link. Financial statements and related data for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 will be made available to investors on the Company's website prior to the call. 

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global provider of diversified, high-quality food products, including a portfolio of well-recognized brands and innovative, value-added premium products. We are a leading processor of beef, pork and prepared foods in the U.S.; a leading processor of beef and prepared foods in Canada; and a leading processor of beef, lamb, pork and prepared foods in Australia. We are also the majority shareholder of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (Pilgrim's), with operations in the U.S. and Mexico and the owner of Moy Park, a leading poultry and prepared foods company in the U.K. and Europe.

As a global food company, we process, prepare, package and deliver fresh, further-processed and value-added premium meat and poultry products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.

CONTACT:   Dunham Winoto
                     Director, Investor Relations
                     JBS.USA@jbssa.com
                     970-506-8192

Web site:      http://www.jbssa.com/

SOURCE:     JBS USA

