PJ SOLOMON to Launch FinTech Group with the Hiring of Nate Stulman as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, announced that Nate Stulman has joined the firm as a Managing Director to head its new FinTech Group.



Mr. Stulman is a senior financial and strategic advisor to clients across the financial technology and financial services sector, with particular experience in the banking, lending and payments verticals. He has deep relationships and expertise across the entire credit card ecosystem. In addition, he advises retail, commerce and technology companies relating to financial services activities, partnerships and transactions.

"FinTech is an extremely active sector for M&A and overall strategic activity, driven largely by the ongoing convergence in finance, commerce and technology," said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of PJ SOLOMON. "It is not only an attractive sector in terms of global growth opportunities, it is also one that is important to many of our clients across multiple verticals as they seek to acquire capabilities that enable them to serve and transact with their customers and partners. Nate has unmatched industry knowledge and relationships, and under his leadership we look forward to expanding our footprint to cover this dynamic sector."

Prior to joining PJ SOLOMON, Mr. Stulman spent two years as a Managing Director at Moelis & Company focused on financial services. Previously, he spent twelve years at Greenhill & Co., Inc., most recently serving as a Managing Director and Co-Head of the firm's Financial Technology Corporate Advisory group, which he co-founded. Mr. Stulman holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Swarthmore College.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis , part of Groupe BPCE. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com .

Contact:

Nick Theccanat

PJ SOLOMON

ntheccanat@pjsolomon.com

+1.212.508.1636

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b14085d-22ee-4789-b27e-f848f74e8fb9