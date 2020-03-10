Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Sponsors Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

2020 Komen More Than Pink™ Walk

Saturday March 14, 2020 in Orlando, Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce that NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology is sponsoring the Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk in Orlando, FL on Saturday March 14. The Orlando chapter of the Komen Foundation represents the breast health first responders providing funding to increase access to care for those at or below poverty. 75% of their net income goes toward funding grants to local clinics and community organizations providing screening, treatment, and education programs for uninsured women. The remaining net 25% supports the Susan G. Komen Research and Training Grants Program, which funds groundbreaking breast cancer research awards and educational/scientific programs. Information about the event can be found at https://komenflorida.org/.

"We are proud and honored to sponsor the More Than Pink Walk," stated Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex. "The Susan G. Komen Foundation is a widely recognized leader in the fight against breast cancer, having invested over a billion dollars to date with a $2 billion pledge over the next decade to support scientific research and community outreach. We are delighted to support such an important organization."

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com