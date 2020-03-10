Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Board and Executive Appointments

SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and expanding provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that J. Link Leavens has been appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board.

Leavens succeeds Lee E. Cole, who retired on Feb. 27, 2020, after 28 years of service as Chairman of the Board. Cole continues to serve as a Director. Separately, he retired on Jan. 31, 2020 as Calavo's President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he had held since 1999.

A member of the company's Board of Directors since 1987, Leavens is President and Chief Executive Officer of Leavens Ranches. With 1,200 acres of avocado and lemon orchards in Southern California, Leavens Ranches has been a member of Calavo since 1956.

Leavens is a graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in plant and soil science, and holds a master's in business administration from California Lutheran University. He has served as president of the Farm Bureau of Ventura County and of the Ventura County Resource Conservation District.

Calavo Chief Executive Officer James E. Gibson stated: "I am delighted that Link has agreed to accept the position of Board Chairman. He has a deep understanding of our company and our industry that I know will be invaluable to me, our management team and the Board in the years ahead."

Leavens said, "I am honored to accept this additional role for an organization I've been a part of, and admired, for more three decades. It's been a distinct privilege serving alongside Lee Cole, and I am pleased that he will continue as member of the Board. On behalf of the Board, I extend thanks to Lee for his decades-long service as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and look forward to Calavo's continuing success under the leadership of its dynamic new CEO, Jim Gibson."

Calavo also announced the appointment of Joel Silva as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Previously Silva was Division Controller for the company's Fresh and Foods divisions.

He replaces James Snyder, who resigned effective March 6, 2020, to join a company in the financial services sector.

Earlier in his career, Silva was an audit Partner at Arthur Andersen. Fully bilingual, he lived and worked in Mexico for five years. He holds a degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

In announcing the appointment, Gibson said, "Joel's experience makes him an excellent fit for his new position." Silva will be supported in his new position by two current assistant controllers who have extensive experience at the company.

Gibson also said the company has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer to succeed John Lindeman, who resigned effective March 11, 2020, to accept a position at a private-equity-funded hydroponics company. "John made a very significant contribution to Calavo, and we look forward to seeing his success at the new venture he has joined," Gibson said.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company's Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo's fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and a variety of private label and store brands.

