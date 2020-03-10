Better Choice Company to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 16th

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB:BTTR) (the "Company" or "Better Choice"), an animal health and wellness company, today announced that Better Choice management will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT.



For more information about the ROTH conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Better Choice's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at BTTR@kcsa.com , or send an email to pc@roth.com .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company, Inc ("BTTR") is a publicly traded animal health and wellness company founded on the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. The Company has built a portfolio of global animal wellness brands, including TruPet, TruGold and Halo, Purely for Pets®. BTTR's core product lines comprise ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

