HOOKIPA Pharma To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, March 19, 2020

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA')), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and corporate update.



To access the live conference call, please dial +1-631-510-7495 (from the US) or +44-207-1 92-8000 (international) and refer to conference ID 1769733. A live audio webcast of the event will also be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA's website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events . An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system.

HOOKIPA's proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both technologies are designed to allow for repeat administration to augment and refresh immune responses. TheraT® has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immuno-therapy approaches. HOOKIPA's "off-the-shelf" viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate the immune system.

HOOKIPA's VaxWave®-based prophylactic Cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living Cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections.

In addition, HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens. The TheraT® based lead oncology product candidates, HB-201 and HB-202, are in development for the treatment of Human Papilloma Virus16-positive cancers. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HB-201 was initiated in December 2019. The HB-202 IND submission is intended for the first half of 2020.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.

