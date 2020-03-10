Numerica & Liteye to demo C-AUDS at AUSA Global Force Symposium

Centennial, Colorado, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerica Corp. and Liteye Systems will showcase the C-AUDS (Containerized Anti-UAS Defense System) C-UAS system, complete with live demos of the operator's station, at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition, March 17-19 in Huntsville, Ala. The C-AUDS will be on display at booth #3033.

Designed to disrupt and neutralize Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) engaged in hostile airborne surveillance and malicious activity, the C-AUDS integrates Liteye's AUDS (Anti-UAS Defense System) technology into a 20-foot ISO-certified, self-contained metal shipping container custom built by Pratt & Miller. To provide sensor fusion and and target tracking capabilities, the C-AUDS incorporates Command and Control (C2) and user interface products built by Numerica's Air and Missile Defense team.

"The AUSA Global Force Symposium is a great opportunity to showcase our air and missile defense capabilities and to hear from senior Army leaders like Gen. Murray and Lt. Gen. Thurgood," said Nate Knight, Numerica Corporation Vice President of Air and Missile Defense.

"C-AUDS supports All-Domain Operations for air, land, sea, space, cyber and spectrum operations and offers multiple layers of C-UAS defeat protocols," said Kenneth Geyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Liteye Systems. "A truly integrated layered solution is the C-UAS Silver Bullet to address malicious activities against critical infrastructure or other assets."

A technology leader in air and missile defense, Numerica provides advanced multi-sensor tracking and data fusion products that support major Department of Defense (DoD) programs and critical systems around the world. Building off experience gained in supporting the development of Integrated Air and Missile Defense systems, Numerica is deploying software technology that enables the layered, distributed and effective C-UAS capabilities urgently needed by the U.S. Armed Forces.

Liteye is a world leader and technology solutions provider and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) systems. C-AUDS deploys state-of-the-art radar, precision thermal and daylight cameras, advanced video tracking, data fusion and multiple defeat capabilities to neutralize hostile or errant drones.

The partnership between Numerica, Liteye and Pratt & Miller provides an extensible solution that improves the military's ability to detect, track, identify and defeat small UAS threats and swarms. Numerica and Liteye will be located in booth #3033 just outside the door of the south hall of the Von Braun Center, 700 Monroe St. SW.

About Numerica

Numerica deploys the best-in-class technology solving the nation's greatest defense challenges in the areas of space, air and missile defense. Founded in 1996 in Fort Collins, Colorado, Numerica is home to the best and brightest research scientists, engineers and business professionals in the competitive national security market. Their innovative products and solutions include keeping a close watch on thousands of objects in space, preparing to deal with advanced threats in air and missile defense and refining sensor capabilities. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

About Liteye Systems, Inc.

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

