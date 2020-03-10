Mitek to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 16, 2020

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK, www.miteksystems.com )), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced it will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference taking place March 15-17, 2020 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA.



Mitek's CEO Max Carnecchia, and CFO, Jeff Davison, are scheduled to present on Monday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user's identity during a digital transaction, which assists financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets in mitigating financial risk and meeting regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users' experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding process. Mitek's innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,500 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego, CA with offices in New York, NY; London, England; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Paris, France and St Petersburg, Russia. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com .

