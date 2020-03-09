Interfor Completes Acquisition of BC Interior Cutting Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) today announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire cutting rights in the Adams Lake area of the BC Interior from Canfor Corporation.

