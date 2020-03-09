Market Overview

Interfor Completes Acquisition of BC Interior Cutting Rights

Globe Newswire  
March 09, 2020
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) today announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire cutting rights in the Adams Lake area of the BC Interior from Canfor Corporation.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States.  The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world.  For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6873

 

