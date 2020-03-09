MEET, AMTD, NTGN, and HXL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MEET ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Meet Group's agreement to be acquired by NuCom Group. Shareholders of Meet Group will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of Meet Group owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-meet-group-inc .

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ GS: AMTD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TD Ameritrade's agreement to be acquired by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for each share of TD Ameritrade owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation .

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon's agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc .

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Hexcel's agreement to be acquired by Woodward, Inc. Shareholders of Hexcel will receive 0.625 shares of Woodward for each share of Hexcel owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-hexcel-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

